Air Canada launches non-stop service between Shannon and Toronto

Air Canada has inaugurated its non-stop seasonal service between Shannon and Toronto.

The new route to Toronto Pearson International Airport will operate four flights a week until October 2018.

It will be operated by Air Canada's newest single-aisle aircraft, the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Marking the occasion, the first inbound flight from Toronto was welcomed to Shannon Airport with a water cannon salute on Saturday.

Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada sales manager in Ireland, said: "Our new non-stop service from Shannon to our Toronto hub provides both our leisure and business customers from Munster and Connaught with greater travel choice and the possibility to connect seamlessly to a range of new destinations in Canada, the US and beyond.

"We are also delighted that this new route is opening up the West and South of Ireland - including the renowned Wild Atlantic Way - to the Canadian and US markets, and look forward to welcoming new visitors this summer."

Image: Arthur Ellis

Andrew Murphy, Shannon Airport managing director, added: "This new Air Canada Toronto service reflects the growing tourism and business links between this half of the island and, not least thanks to the fact that Toronto is a hub airport, Canada.

"It amounts to a significant tourism opportunity for this region, with a strong demand in Canada for the unique offering on the Wild Atlantic Way, in particular, and what better way to access it than fly direct into the only transatlantic gateway in the region."

While Jackie Ellis, general relations officer at the embassy of Canada, said: "There are strong economic and cultural ties between Ireland and Canada so this new service from Shannon to Toronto is great news for both business and leisure travellers.

"The vibrant metropolis of Toronto, Canada’s largest city, can now be reached in just over seven hours and Canadian visitors can now easily explore the West and South of Ireland and all it has to offer."

Meanwhile Air Canada also launched a non-stop seasonal service between Dublin and its Montréal hub, Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, on Sunday.