Agreement reached to bring an end to Ryanair pilot's dispute

An agreement has been reached to bring an end to the Ryanair pilots dispute.
Fórsa, the union representing Irish Ryanair pilots said the agreement came after a 22-hour negotiating session which began yesterday morning and concluded this morning.
The deal will now go to a ballot - with the union calling on its members to accept it.
In a statement, the union has been "asked by facilitator Kieran Mulvey to make no public comment while the ballot is conducted."
