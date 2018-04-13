42 new schools to be built over next four years

The Government aims to build 42 new schools over the next 4 years.

The Education Minister Richard Bruton is due to announce the projects later this morning, with the majority set to be located in Dublin or the commuter belt counties of Wicklow, Meath and Kildare.

The decision was taken based on a new Department of Education analysis of changing demographics around the country.

26 of the new builds will be primary schools, while 16 will be post-primary.

The schools won't be completed until 2022 – and Fianna Fáil Education spokesperson Thomas Byrne has warned that many communities are already crying out for new facilities:

“It is unbelievable that schools which are now deemed to be required next year are only being announced today and haven’t been announced before for the most part,” he said.

“That is quite extraordinary in terms of the planning.

“It doesn’t appear that any long or medium term planning has gone on in relation to this.”

An online process will be put in place to give parents a say in the patronage of each of the new schools, as part of the push to bring an end to the baptism barrier.

It is not all good news however, as The Irish Times reports that more than 500 applications for major school refurbishments have been put on hold.

The Department says it plans to continue to monitor areas where existing schools need expanding, saying 40 per cent of new school places will come through extensions.