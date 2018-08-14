Disappearance of Deirdre Jacob in 1998 upgraded to murder

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob have launched a murder inquiry.

The 18-year-old Kildare woman has been missing for 20 years.

Deirdre was last seen on the afternoon of 28th July 1998 near her home at Roseberry in Newbridge.

After a 20-year investigation into her disappearance, gardaí say new information has led to the case being reclassified.

Gardaí in Kildare are leading the investigation, with the support of the Serious Crime Review Team.

Chief Superintendent Brian Sutton explained: "Deirdre Jacob was 18 years of age when she was last seen on 28th July 1998 as she walked to her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

"She was a young woman starting off her life, who had just completed one year at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London."

He added: "Deirdre had enjoyed her life in London and was looking forward to returning to college that September when her life was taken away on or after the 28th July 1998."

He noted that a 'number of lines of enquiry' are being followed.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.