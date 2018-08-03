€100,000 in cash seized after being found 'hidden in hand luggage' at Dublin Airport

€100,000 in cash has been seized at Dublin Airport.

The money was found by Revenue officers on Wednesday.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were stopped and searched while travelling to Budapest via Dusseldorf.

The cash was found hidden in hand luggage.

Officers seized the cash, "suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity".

A three-month cash detention order has been granted at Dublin District Court following the seizure.

Separately, tobacco and alcohol have been seized following the search of a house in Durrow, Co Laois.

192,000 unstamped cigarettes, 10kgs of tobacco and over 1,960 litres of alcohol were discovered during the search on Tuesday.

The tobacco had an estimated value of estimated retail value of €109,000, while the alcohol was worth an estimated €41,000.

A man in his 30s was questioned at the scene.

Revenue says their investigations are ongoing.