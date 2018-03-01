Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Here’s what’s happening around the country this weekend

Scene + Heard is a chance for artists in music, dance, theatre, comedy and spoken word to showcase some of their new or previously unseen work in front of a live audience for the first time, making for an exciting event all-round.
The idea is that the artists can gain feedback from their audiences before going on to stage full length productions. Feedback is given in a variety of ways at the events, including via Twitter, secret ballot, video booths and even a candy poll.
Brought to you by Smock Alley, it's a great opportunity as an audience member to get involved in developing talent. Since it kicked off in 2016, many of the pieces that have been showcased have gone on to form full scale productions at the likes of Electric Picnic, Edingburgh Fringe, Galway Fringe and beyond.
So if you're up for an evening with a twist, be sure to check out the festival's schedule!
Audi Dublin International Film Festival
For all the film fans, the Audi Dublin International Film Festival is a must. Running until March 4th the festival offers a wide array of screenings from Ireland and around the world, as well as a host of film-related events, including masterclasses, installations and of course, red carpets!
If you can't decide what to go to, you can always choose the Surprise Film 2018, which is happening this Sunday, March 4th.
The Dublin Chinese New Year Festival is celebrating The Year of the Dog until March 4th with events taking place all over the city.
From a showcase of China's musical talent to standup by comedian Ken Cheng and more foodie extravaganzas than you can count, there is certainly something for everyone in the festival lineup this weekend.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish Language Week) is the largest Irish language festival in Ireland and around the world!
Running from March 1st until St Patrick's Day, there are lots of events that you can take part in and enjoy, no matter what level your language skills are at!
Apparently returning due to popular demand, 50 First Dates Galway will take place at The Skeff Late Bar on March 3rd.
Interested singles will be greeted by a host with a complimentary drink before getting to know their date over a delicious 3-course meal.
The dates will be matched based on what they are looking for in a partner, their interests, hobbies and age profiles, according to the organisers.
Whether you're looking to meet someone new or not, this could certainly be a fun way to meet some new people and surely engage in some interesting conversations over a delicious meal!
After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms.
If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.
