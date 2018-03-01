Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:

DUBLIN

Scene + Heard Festival

Scene + Heard is a chance for artists in music, dance, theatre, comedy and spoken word to showcase some of their new or previously unseen work in front of a live audience for the first time, making for an exciting event all-round.

The idea is that the artists can gain feedback from their audiences before going on to stage full length productions. Feedback is given in a variety of ways at the events, including via Twitter, secret ballot, video booths and even a candy poll.

Brought to you by Smock Alley, it's a great opportunity as an audience member to get involved in developing talent. Since it kicked off in 2016, many of the pieces that have been showcased have gone on to form full scale productions at the likes of Electric Picnic, Edingburgh Fringe, Galway Fringe and beyond.

So if you're up for an evening with a twist, be sure to check out the festival's schedule!

Audi Dublin International Film Festival

For all the film fans, the Audi Dublin International Film Festival is a must. Running until March 4th the festival offers a wide array of screenings from Ireland and around the world, as well as a host of film-related events, including masterclasses, installations and of course, red carpets!

If you can't decide what to go to, you can always choose the Surprise Film 2018, which is happening this Sunday, March 4th.