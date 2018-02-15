Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:

Dublin

Scene + Heard Festival

Scene + Heard is a chance for artists in music, dance, theatre, comedy and spoken word to showcase some of their new or previously unseen work in front of a live audience for the first time, making for an exciting event all-round.

The idea is that the artists can gain feedback from their audiences before going on to stage full length productions. Feedback is given in a variety of ways at the events, including via Twitter, secret ballot, video booths and even a candy poll.

Brought to you by Smock Alley, it's a great opportunity as an audience member to get involved in developing talent. Since it kicked off in 2016, many of the pieces that have been showcased have gone on to form full scale productions at the likes of Electric Picnic, Edingburgh Fringe, Galway Fringe and beyond.

So if you're up for an evening with a twist, be sure to check out the festival's schedule!

Dublin Chinese New Year Festival

The Dublin Chinese New Year Festival is celebrating The Year of the Dog from February 16th to March 4th with events taking place all over the city.

From Dumpling Day to dance performances, scroll making workshops and more foodie extravaganzas than you can count, there is certainly something for everyone in the festival lineup this year.

All the while, Dublin's major landmarks will be lit up red in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Ha'Penny Flea Market

If you're getting cabin fever being cooped up from the cold weather this week, pop on your parka and head down to The Grand Social this Saturday for the Ha'Penny Flea Market.

Kicking off at 12, the market has everything from vinyl records to vintage clothes, crafts, food, books and retro furniture and homewares.

GALWAY

February Vegan Potluck

Whether you're already a vegan, thinking about exploring the world of veganism or just a fan of vegan food, you can head along to the Vegan Potluck events in Galway on the second last Sunday of every month to meet likeminded folk and enjoy some delicious food, of course!

This month's event takes place in The Kitchen in the Galway City Museum and everyone is invited to bring a vegan dish, desert or snack to share (bought or homemade) and there will be free tea and coffee (with plant milks) and gluten-free snacks on offer!

Paint Club Brunch

Fancy yourself as an artist? Like Brunch? This one's for you. Galway's Tribeton plays host to PaINTCLUB Brunch on Saturday, February 17th to recreate the below painting, entitled 'Surf's Up'.

Kicking off at 10:30am in Tribeton's light-filled gallery, you'll paint for a while first before heading upstairs to enjoy a delicious brunch and some mimosas (optional, of course!).

LIMERICK

Duffy's Circus

Nothing quite beats the nostalgia of a day out at the circus - the smell of the sawdust mixed with popcorn and candy floss. Well, if you're in Limerick this weekend, you're in luck! Duffy's circus is finishing up its stretch in the city on February 18th.

Duffy's, one of the world’s longest-established circuses, has been entertaining audiences for over three centuries. This latest show promises to be a mix of traditional and modern acts.

Milk Market