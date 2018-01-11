YouTube cuts some ties with Logan Paul over Japanese 'suicide forest' video

YouTube has cut some of its ties with Logan Paul, the US video blogger who has faced widespread criticism over the last week.

The 22-year-old sparked outrage after posting a video appearing to show a man's body at the Aokigahara forest in Japan - a location known for its high rate of suicides.

The video - titled "we found a dead body in the Japanese suicide forest" - was shared on Paul's channel, which has 15 million subscribers, before it was quickly pulled.

Paul has apologised for the video, and has not published any further videos since the apology on January 2nd.

His channels have now been removed from YouTube's Google Preferred platform, which offers brands access to the platform's top creators.

Paul had also been working on a number of projects for the YouTube Red subscription service, and they have been put on hold.

In a statement shared with Billboard, a YouTube spokesperson said: "Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season four of ‘Foursome’ and his new Originals are on hold."

YouTube had not publicly commented on the controversy until earlier this week, when they said Paul's channel "violated our community guidelines... and we are looking at further consequences".

In an open letter shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the company wrote: "Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what's going on.

"Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views."

It added: "It’s taken us a long time to respond, but we’ve been listening to everything you’ve been saying. We know that the actions of one creator can affect the entire community, so we’ll have more to share soon on steps we’re taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again."

Paul had faced further criticism after other videos from his Japanese trip were shared on social media, showing him carrying out a series of pranks and stunts on Tokyo streets.

Anyone affected by issues raised in this article can contact Pieta House on 1800-247-247 or the Samaritans on 116-123.