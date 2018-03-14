'We're short of options' - Permanent TSB to proceed with sale of distressed loans

The bank has posted its first full-year profit in a decade
Permanent TSB says it still has no option but to sell thousands of home loans, despite giving out over a €1 billion in new lending.
The bank's annual results out today show it's increased its share of the mortgage market to almost 13%.
It also made its first profit in a decade last year, making €40 million after tax.
PTSB has caused a political controversy with its plan to offload around 18,000 distressed mortgages from its books – approximately 14,000 of which are private homes.
However, CEO Jeremy Masding says they're still going ahead with plans to sell the mortgages in arrears.
He told Newstalk Breakfast: "We've used all the options available to us - short-term treatments, long-term treatments, mortgage-to-rent, [and] assisted voluntary sale.
"Our track record in supporting customers in financial difficulty shows we're not sure of managerial focus nor compassion - what we're now short of is options."
He added: "I'm satisfied that the bank is trending in the right direction to be a seriously strong competitor in the Irish banking market."