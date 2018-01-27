Waterford family "lucky to be alive" after apparent petrol bomb attack

A Waterford Councillor has warned that it is only by "an act of god" that a local family were not killed in a petrol bomb attack at their home last night.

Gardaí are investigating a fire that broke out at a house in Ardmore Park in Waterford City at around 3:20am.

There was one man in the house during the attack who escaped uninjured with the family dogs.

Sinn Féin councillor John Hearne says there are normally six people living in the house.

He said it was simply lucky that five of them – including a six month old child and a girl with special needs – were not at home at the time.

He says they lost everything they owned in the fire and are "absolutely terrified" this morning:

Mr Hearne said he had been in contact with gardaí during the week, adding that this is the latest in a number of incidents in the area in recent days.

He said the family were aware that they may be in danger.

He has called on anyone who may have any information regarding the attack to contact gardaí – warning that “the people who did this are still out there and I believe it was an attempted murder, there is no doubt about that.”

A spokesperson for the gardaí said the scene has been preserved and investigations are ongoing.