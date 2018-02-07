Vodafone successfully tests 5G technology in Ireland

Telecoms firm Vodafone said it has held Ireland’s first successful live demonstration of pre-standard 5G technology.



It took place at a special event at the Douglas Hyde Gallery at Trinity College Dublin, in partnership with Ericsson.

The firm achieved 15 gigabit per second speeds, demonstrating 5G speeds.

The company said the event "showcased real-life customer applications ranging from remote experts and augmented reality to high speed, low latency, immersive gaming."

Vodafone said it plans to roll-out 5G services for customers in the next 24 months.

It said some of the uses that 5G will enable over time include: super-high speed broadband and media - supporting increasing traffic demands from video services - connecting massive numbers of devices, providing faster and robust connectivity, and supporting real-time response requirements for virtual reality.

Madalina Suceveanu, chief technology officer with Vodafone Ireland, said: "This first successful trial of pre-standard 5G is an essential step forward in achieving our vision of a gigabit Society for Ireland.

"As our network evolves toward 5G it will become even faster and more resilient, will have significantly lower latency, and will allow a huge number of devices to connect simultaneously."

John Griffin, managing director of Ericsson Ireland, said: "We’re proud to be working with Vodafone to showcase pre-standard 5G technology in Ireland for the first time.

"5G, with its many and new attributes, will offer a raft of benefits both for consumers and businesses, that will enhance lives and bring to life new and exciting use cases for industries and society."