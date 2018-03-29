Up to 12 cars involved in multi-vehicle crash in Co Galway

A number of people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Co Galway.

It is believed 12 cars were involved in the incident, which happened on the M6 between the Ballinasloe exits of Junction 14 and Junction 15.

A number of people were brought to Portiuncula Hospital following the crash.

However, none of the injuries are believed to be serious.

The road was temporarily closed earlier this evening, but it has since reopened.