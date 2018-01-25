Retailer Krispy Kreme to open drive-through outlet in Dublin

Ireland's first Krispy Kreme outlet is to be a drive-through.

The US doughnut retailer announced plans to open in Dublin last year.

It has since been revealed that it will open in the Blanchardstown Town Centre.

However in an approved planning application, Fingal County Council confirm the outlet will in fact be a drive-through unit.

It says unit 457 in the centre will include a food production area for proposed café/restaurant use, and a drive-through facility.

Founded in 1937, the firm opened its 1,000th international shop in Peru in 2017.

As well as doughnuts, the retailer also offers coffees and other cold drinks.

The company has more than 1,300 retail shops in 31 countries.