Two teenagers dead following shooting at Kentucky high school

The Governor of the US state of Kentucky says two 15-year-olds - a boy and girl - have died following a shooting at a high school there.

The shooting happened at Marshall County High School in the city of Benton.

12 other people were shot and injured during the incident, officials said, while five others suffered non-gunshot injuries.

A girl is said to have died at the scene, while the male student passed away in hospital.

Police say a 15-year-old male student is expected to be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders said the suspect is accused of opening fire with a handgun shortly after entering the school at around 8am.

In a statement, Governor Matt Bevin said: "This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County.

"As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time."

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018





Additional reporting by IRN