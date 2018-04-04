Two men charged over alleged assault on Laois GAA star Daniel O'Reilly

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a Laois GAA player in Carlow town.

Inter-county footballer Daniel O'Reilly remains in a serious condition in hospital following an altercation involving "a number of people" in Carlow town in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened at the Potato Market at around 1am.

Mr O'Reilly was brought to St. Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious head injuries after the incident.

Two men - both aged in their 20s - who were arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation have this evening been charged by Gardaí.

They are due to appear before Carlow District Court tomorrow morning.