Laois footballer in serious condition after altercation in Carlow Town

A Laois GAA star has been left with serious head injuries following an altercation in Carlow town in the early hours of Monday morning.

GAA star Daniel O’Reilly was brought to St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny after the incident.

He is understood to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his 20s was injured in an altercation “involving a number of people” at the Potato Market in Carlow Town shortly after 1am on Monday morning.

In a statement, Laois GAA said it had been made aware of the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his club that he will make a full recovery,” said the statement.

“We are in contact with them and providing any support possible and ask you to allow them privacy at this time.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Justice has offered his support to Mr O’Reilly’s family “at this time of challenge.”

Wishing all the best to Daniel O’Reilly & his family at this time of challenge. Anybody with any information on this incident should let Carlow Gardai know. Perpetrators must be brought to Justice. https://t.co/LXrS0LUUyt — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) April 3, 2018

Laois TD Charlie Flanagan called for anyone with information on the incident to contact Gardaí, adding that he “the perpetrators must be brought to justice.”

The garda investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.