Two arrested during drugs operation in Tipperary

A Garda operation in Tipperary has led to the seizure of cannabis and heroin worth over €300,000.

The Cork City Drugs Unit and the ASU in Cahir stopped a van on the Dublin Road in Cashel on Saturday night (27th January).

During the stop and search of the van they discovered approximately €30,000 worth of Cannabis.

A 45 year old man and a 43 year old woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Cahir Garda station.

Yesterday, during a follow up search of a house in Cashel, heroin with an estimated worth of €280,000 was discovered.

The woman was released without charge today while the man is due before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this evening at 7.30pm.