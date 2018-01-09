Trump insists he would beat Oprah in presidential race

US President Donald Trump has insisted he could beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential election after fans called for her to run for office.

President Trump went on to say that he does not think the actress and talk show host will run, although he said if she did, she "would be a lot of fun."

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House, he said he liked Winfrey - adding that he knows her well and appeared on one of her final shows.

The idea that media mogul Winfrey could run for the White House was sparked following her speech at the Golden Globe Awards in LA.

Friends said private discussions have been ongoing for months, adding that she is "actively thinking" about running for president.

US President Donald Trump during a meeting on immigration reform at the White House, 09-01-2017. Image: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

After accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award on Sunday night, Winfrey told the story of a black woman, Recy Taylor, who was raped by six white men in Alabama in 1944.

An all-male jury refused to indict her attackers and she died 10 days ago, shortly before her 98th birthday, never receiving justice for the crime committed against her.

On an evening when women at the awards show wore black to remember those that have suffered sexual harassment, Winfrey, 63, said: "She (Ms Taylor) lived as we all have lived - too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men.

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up."

Shortly afterwards, the hashtags #Oprahforpresident and #Oprah2020 began trending on Twitter.

Mr Trump's daughter, Ivanka, tweeted her support for Winfrey, not necessarily politically though.

She wrote: "Just saw @Oprah's empowering and inspiring speech at last night's #GoldenGlobes. Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! UNITED."