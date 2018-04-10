Trump claims 'attorney-client privilege is dead' after FBI raids his lawyer's office

Donald Trump has claimed "attorney-client privilege is dead" after his personal lawyer's office was raided by the FBI yesterday.

US media reported on the raids at the New York office of Michael Cohen yesterday.

The operation is said to have been 'in part' the result of a 'referral' by Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Wall Street Journal reported Mr Cohen's home and hotel room were also raided.

According to the New York Times, items seized included business records, emails and documents on several topics - including a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Cohen has previously acknowledged paying the adult film actress - whose real name is Stephanie Clifford - $130,000 in return for her not speaking out about an alleged affair between herself and Mr Trump in 2006.

Mr Trump himself has denied Ms Clifford's allegations, and has said he had no knowledge of the 'hush money' paid to Ms Clifford.

In a statement yesterday evening, Mr Cohen's own lawyer Stephen Ryan confirmed raids had taken place, explaining: "Today, the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients.

"I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the office of special counsel, Robert Mueller."

'Witch hunt!'

In a pair of short tweets today, President Trump again claimed there was a 'witch hunt' against him and those in his orbit.

Attorney–client privilege is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

Asked about the raids at the White House last night, President Trump told reporters: "It's a disgrace. It's frankly a real disgrace. It's an attack on our country in a true sense. It's an attack on what we all stand for.

"When I saw this, and when I heard it - I heard it like you did - I said this is really now in a whole new level of unfairness."

He was asked about firing Robert Mueller, and responded: "We'll see what happens [...] Many people have said 'you should fire him'.

"This is a pure and simple witch hunt," he added.