Trump approves release of controversial Republican FBI memo

US President Donald Trump has approved the release of a secret Republican memo, that reportedly alleges FBI abuse of power.

It is believed the memo relates to the manner in which FBI conducted its inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in US elections.

According to The Washington Post, the memo - which was prepared by the office of House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes - raises concerns over the surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Speaking to reporters in the last hour, President Trump claimed the memo tells a "disgraceful story" adding that "a lot of people should be ashamed."

Release

He has now sent it back to Congress, where it is expected to be released.

Earlier today, President Trump accused FBI and US Justice Department leaders of 'politicising' investigations in favour of Democrats.

The memo has been fuelling controversy for days in the US.

Investigation

It was written by Republican congressional staff members – and Democrats have insisted it is aimed at derailing the ongoing investigations into the Trump campaign.

Republican members of the committee previously voted to publicly release the memo.

Earlier this week, the FBI took the extremely rare step of commenting publicly on the matter – warning that the bureau harboured "grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy."

Democrats, meanwhile, have accused Republicans of using the memo as part of partisan efforts to "discredit the investigations into the Trump-Russia scandal".

The opposition party's leaders in both the House and Senate have called for Nunes to be removed from his committee role over claims he had altered parts of the memo before sending it to the White House.

Warrant

The memo is believed to claim that the FBI and Justice Department relied on claims within a controversial and unverified dossier prepared on Donald Trump and Russia in order to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) warrant on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

That dossier - which contains various as yet unverified allegations - was prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele.

It has subsequently emerged the document was initially produced as part of opposition research during the 2016 election campaign.

Additional reporting Stephen McNeice ...