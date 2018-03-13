Trinity students launch protest against repeat exam fees

Students at Trinity College in Dublin have blockaded themselves into the university’s dining hall.

The group are protesting against a plan to introduce a flat-rate charge for repeat exams.

The college plans to bring in the charge – despite 82% of students voting against it.

The protesters are insisting the introduction of the fee demonstrates Trinity's "continuing disregard for students, their opinions, and their welfare."

Demonstrators have vowed to continue to continue their blockade of the dining hall for as long as necessary.

Student Stacy Wren said that she would be unable to afford a repeat exam if the new fees are introduced:

“As a SUSI student, I am protesting partly because of myself and because I understand I am not exempt from paying it,” she said.

“Even though the Government recognises that my family can’t afford to pay for me to go to University and they pay my fees and I get a maintenance grant of €330 – College doesn’t care.

“College wants me to pay that €450, even though that is more than a month’s maintenance grant for me.

“And, we are tired.”

This afternoon’s protest comes after students succeeded in shutting down two entrances to the university - including access to the Book of Kells - last Friday.

we have shut down front arch. we have shut down the book of kells. we will not accept a €450 flat fee for supplemental fees. we’re going to #TakeBackTrinity pic.twitter.com/J2ilDXPMon — TCD Students' Union (@tcdsu) March 9, 2018

The protesters have insisted that students will no longer stand for the commercialisation of their education.

They have vowed to oppose any increase to accommodation fees, postgraduate or international fees and to campaign for the provision of full academic year rental accommodation.

They have launched an online petition and website to gather support for their campaign.