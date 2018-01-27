Tributes paid to young Irishman after body recovered in Vienna

Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old Meath man whose body was recovered from a river in Vienna yesterday.

Ross Hanlon from Athboy was last seen at around 2am last Friday morning.

He became separated from his friends during a night out in the Austrian capital.

Harald Sörös is the press spokesman for Vienna Police:

“Vienna police have been looking for a student from Ireland,” he said.

“Unfortunately today in the afternoon at 2:30 police officers – divers from the special forces COBRA – found a 20-year-old in a river called the Donaucanal.

“Unfortunately he is dead.”

He said the body has now been formally identified and an autopsy is due to be carried out.

In a post on Facebook, Ross's brother Craig has thanked everyone for their support over the past week, adding that they will now bring Ross home.

Dr Michael Mulvey, President of Dundalk Institute of Technology - where Mr Mulvey was a student - extended his “deepest sympathies” to his family and friends adding “our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of our student, Ross Hanlon,” he said.

“Ross will be missed by all at the Institute and will be remembered as a popular, outgoing and dedicated student.

“Ross’ passing is felt by all on campus, in particular his classmates.

“We are here to help our students and connect them with resources and support services on campus.”

The colleges confidential counselling service is open to all students and can be accessed on campus, by calling +353 (0)42 9370247 or by emailing counsellor@dkit.ie.