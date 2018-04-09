Together for Yes launch poster campaign for Eighth Amendment referendum

The abortion referendum campaign should be about facts and not sloganeering, according to pro-repeal campaigners.

Together for Yes has launched their first wave of posters, which say 'Sometimes a private matter needs public support'.

Posters urging a No vote have been prominent around the country for the past week since the announcement of a referendum date.

Together for Yes say they have raised €170,000 through donations so far.

The official Together For Yes poster campaign for the upcoming 8th Amendment abortion referendum. Campaign supporters with Yes posters as the event took place at the Together For Yes Campaign Headquarters in Dublin 2. The campaign’s three co-directors Orla O’Connor (holding poster), Ailbhe Smyth (red hair) and Grainne Griffin (top of ladder) | Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Co-director of Together for Yes, Ailbhe Smyth, says they want to get facts across with their campaign.

"What we're saying is this is private, this is personal, this is not about sloganeering - this is very much about expressing that sense ofwhat's required here.

"That we need good information, good facts and really for people to understand that sense of the privacy and the very personal nature of the decision that is being made here".

Orla O'Connor from the National Women's Council denies they are at a disadvantage by erecting signs a week later.

"Well we have six weeks to the campaign and as I have said the posters are going to go up all around the country.

"And people are only now really starting to engage in the discussion on the referendum.

"Yes I think it will be close - but certainly from what we're hearing from all around the country is that people in Ireland are compassionate and they do care about women - and they want to show their support in terms of removing this from the Constitution".