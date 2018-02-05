Three-year-old girl dies in hospital following Kildare road crash

A three-year-old girl has died in hospital after being injured in a crash in County Kildare last week.

The two car collision happened on the Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road shortly after 8am last Thursday.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital and later transferred to Children's University Hospital, Temple Street.

She was pronounced dead yesterday.

The girl’s father, who is aged in his 40s and was driving the car, is still being treated for injuries at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash come forward.