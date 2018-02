A series of earthquakes have struck the island of Taiwan.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) say three earthquakes hit the island.

Two measured 5.3, while another was measured at 6.1.

The first tremor was at a depth of 7.5km, the second was at a depth of 7.8km and the third was registered at a depth of 13.5km.

All the tremors were north-east of the city of Hualian.