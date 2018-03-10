Three men arrested for conspiracy to murder after guns seized in Dublin

Three men have been arrested and three guns seized following a garda operation tackling organised crime in Dublin on Saturday morning.

The Garda Emergency Response Unit intercepted a van on Gardiners Street in the capital shortly before 8.00am.

Three men - one in aged his 20s and two in their 30s - were arrested for conspiracy to murder.

They have been detained at garda station in Dublin.

The three firearms recovered are described as a sub-machine gun, a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver.

Assistant John O' Driscoll, who is responsible for Special gardaCrime Operations (SCO) within the Garda Síochána, said: "We stated on numerous occasions that our efforts at tackling organised crime, particularly where it gives rise to threat to life, is unrelenting.

"The action taken today, through a combination of the resources assigned to SCO and security and intelligence within the Garda Síochána, has yet again resulted in the arrests of suspects and the associated seizure of firearms".