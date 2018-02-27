PICTURES: The first Virgin Hyperloop pod for Dubai has been unveiled

Virgin Hyperloop One has unveiled its first pod to be used in the city of Dubai.

The design was revealed with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority as part of UAE Innovation Month.

The pod is a full-scale structure that allows the public to explore the hyperloop from a traveler's perspective.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general, and chairman of the board of executive directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said: "The hyperloop is part of RTA’s initiatives for Dubai Future Accelerators.

"RTA and Virgin Hyperloop One Company have made considerable progress in the technical, engineering and economic feasibility study of the project.

"Progress made also included identifying the routes for operating the hyperloop along with its initial design model, which will be exhibited for the first time in the world".

The hyperloop featues information and entertainment displays, as well as leather seats.

A look inside the Virgin Hyperloop One | Image: Facebook/Hyperloop One

The system uses an electromagnetic propulsion system to accelerate people and goods through a vacuum tube.

The hyperloop can travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 12 minutes, and lift about 10,000 passengers per hour in both directions.

According to Harj Dhaliwal, Virgin Hyperloop One’s managing director of the Middle East and India: "The Dubai hyperloop pod was a culmination of the collaborative partnership of our Phase 1 work with the RTA which included feasibility studies of potential hyperloop routes in Dubai.

"We now look forward to partnering on Phase 2 work with the RTA and the Dubai Government with the goal of exploring evaluating and developing a wider hyperloop network in the UAE."