The Rolling Stones announce Croke Park gig

The Rolling Stones have announced a gig in Croke Park, following weeks of speculation.

They are due to play at the Dublin stadium on May 17th.

The latest leg of the 'No Filter' tour also includes dates in the UK, Germany, France, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Speaking about the tour, lead singer Mick Jagger said: ‘‘This part of the ‘No Filter’ tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland."

Keith Richards added: “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

NO FILTER! The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows! #TheRollingStones #StonesNoFilter #Tour pic.twitter.com/MOLN1u7m8Y — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 26, 2018

It's the fourth concert announced for Croke Park this year, with that plan already facing a backlash from local residents.

Taylor Swift is due to play two gigs in June, while Michael Bublé will perform on July 7th.

The Rolling Stones gig in Dublin is subject to licence, with tickets set to go on sale for the Dublin date on Friday March 23rd.

Promoters say the Croke Park gig will be the largest stadium the band will play during the tour.