Teenager arrested after heroin and cash seized in Dublin

A teenager has been arrested after cash, heroin and drugs paraphernalia were found during a search of a flat in Dublin's south inner city.

€75,000 worth of the drug, along with €8,000 in cash, were discovered at Oliver Bond House today by gardaí from the Street Crime Unit.

A cash counting machine and weighing scales were also found.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is being questioned at Kevin St Garda Station.

Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.