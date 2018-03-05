Teenager arrested after heroin and cash seized in Dublin

A cash counting machine and weighing scales were also found
A teenager has been arrested after cash, heroin and drugs paraphernalia were found during a search of a flat in Dublin's south inner city.
€75,000 worth of the drug, along with €8,000 in cash, were discovered at Oliver Bond House today by gardaí from the Street Crime Unit.
A cash counting machine and weighing scales were also found.
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation.
He is being questioned at Kevin St Garda Station.
Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.