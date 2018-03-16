Taoiseach to meet with US Vice President Mike Pence today

LGBT rights will be on the agenda as the Taoiseach meets with US Vice President Mike Pence this morning.

Leo Varadkar has said he will raise gay rights with the Vice President, who has been criticised for his stance on the issue in the past.

According to the New York Times, the Vice President has faced accusations that he has supported 'conversion therapy' - treatments to try and change someone's sexual orientation.

Mr Pence's office has denied those claims.

Today, Mr Pence will host a breakfast for Ireland's first openly gay Taoiseach at his residence.

The media has been barred from hearing the remarks made, which Leo Varadkar says was not his choice.

He told reporters: "I appreciate from the media's point of view, you'd like to be there - and we would like you to be there too. But it's their decision that it will be closed to media.

"It allows us maybe the have a frank conversation that's easier to have without the media present."

Mr Varadkar's visit to Washington, which included several events with President Trump yesterday, has ignited controversy here in Ireland.

Speaking on Capitol Hill yesterday, the Taoiseach confirmed that - when he was tourism minister - he contacted planners in Clare County Council following a phone call from Donald Trump about a planned wind farm near the billionaire's Doonbeg resort.