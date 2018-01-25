TV provider Sky to offer all its channels without a satellite dish

TV and telecoms provider Sky has announced plans to offer its television channels without the need for satellite dishes.

The firm says its TV stations are to be made available online in Austria and Italy, with hopes to roll it out across all its other markets.

It says all its channels and on demand content will be streamed over the Internet, calling it "a major development" at the UK-based company.

It claims the change will open up headroom in existing markets and improve costs.

Sky Group chief executive Jeremy Darroch says: "In innovation, we are constantly improving our customers’ experience and making it easier for them to

take Sky.

"In the UK and Ireland, Sky Q is now in two million homes.

"We recently launched Sky Q in Italy and will roll out the service to Germany and Austria in the next six months.

"We will also introduce Sky over fibre in Italy and our first all IP service in Austria, both without the need for a satellite dish.

"Looking ahead, we expect the consumer environment to remain challenging, however we remain confident in our strategy and our ability to execute our plans."

He was speaking as results for the six months to December 31st 2017 show a 5% increase in like-for-like revenue to stg£6.7bn (€7.70bn) at the company.

It also says 365,000 new customers joined Sky, bringing its total number of customers to 22.9 million.