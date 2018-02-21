Supreme Court to consider case on extent of constitutional rights of unborn

A Supreme Court hearing into the constitutional rights of the unborn opens today.

The seven judge panel is being asked to decide on a High Court ruling from 2016 which gives additional rights to the unborn.

The ruling arose out of the case of a Nigerian man facing deportation while his partner was pregnant in Ireland.

He successfully argued his unborn child had the right to have its father stay in the country, despite not yet being born.

If the ruling is upheld, then constitutional protection could extend beyond the 8th amendment.

UCC law lecturer Conor O'Mahony says the outcome has the potential to impact the upcoming abortion referendum, but it's unlikely.

He told Newstalk Breakfast: "If it were to be upheld then certainly it would need very careful scrutiny, and it could necessitate fresh thinking about what would need to be done in any referendum.

"I think probably a lot of lawyers looking at it would see that High Court decision as something of an outlier, and out of line with recent trends in the Supreme Court. So probably quite a lot of commentators will be thinking that it's quite likely the Supreme Court will overturn that decision."

The Supreme Court hearing is expected to take two days, and a judgment is expected after a few weeks.