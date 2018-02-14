State wins appeal against Moore Street 1916 monument ruling

The State has won its appeal against a High Court decision declaring a number of buildings in the Moore Street area of Dublin a national monument.

The declaration, protecting the buildings in the area, was included in a lengthy ruling in March 2016 from Judge Max Barrett.

He said the buildings were a 1916 Rising battlefield site that comprised a national monument.

The state appealed the declaration as it prevented works to the buildings and sites on or around the historic street.

Justice Barrett's order applied to a number of sites in the area and expanded the boundary of the national monument outside of Moore Street numbers 14-17 – where 1916 leaders met for the final time and decided to surrender.

The State argued only numbers 14 to 17 should be preserved. Following the original ruling, then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny warned the expansion could hamper the planned redevelopment of the site.

This morning, The Court of Appeal sided with the State and overturned the High Court ruling.

Afterwards, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha said the fight is not over:

"It has always been a political issue," he said. "It has always been an issue for the Minister; it has always been an issue for the Oireachtas and for the City Council," he said.

"I am determined as Lord Mayor of Baile Átha Cliath to work with the campaigners to continue this campaign.

"It is an issue for the people of Dublin and the people of Ireland who want to see the Moore Street battle site preserved."