Sixteen Irish films set for production in 2018

Bord Scannán na hÉireann/the Irish Film Board (IFB) has revealed 16 Irish feature films are to be produced this year.

Its 2018 programme also includes five creative co-productions, five TV animations, 13 documentaries and 21 short films - alongside one major international TV drama series.

It has also announced a commitment of €6m for Irish animation over the next three years, new initiatives to support female talent and an increase in regional production spending.

It follows a further successful year for the industry in Ireland, which saw IFB-supported productions with output of €84m - a 58% increase on 2016.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The launch comes during a week when Irish talent was recognised on the global stage with Academy Award nominations for Cartoon Saloon and Nora Twomey's The Breadwinner, Saoirse Ronan, Consolata Boyle, Martin McDonagh and Daniel Day-Lewis.

The IFB notes that this is the fourth ceremony in a row in which talent from the Irish film, TV and animation industry has been short-listed at the annual Oscar ceremony.

The industry is now providing employment to more than 15,000 people.

Gender equality

Chair of the IFB, Dr Annie Doona, said: "As is evidenced in the wonderfully varied 2018 slate of productions, the definition of 'Irish film' continues to evolve and transform, as well as entertain and delight.

"We strive for this annual showcase of Irish creative talent to be as equal and diverse as possible because supporting a multiplicity of Irish voices is integral to the work of the IFB.

"We have made some progress in the implementation of our Six Point Plan on Gender Equality, and we remain committed to achieving all targets set in our Strategy in the years ahead.

"What our audiences see on screen not only reflects society but challenges, subverts and ultimately transforms it."



IFB chief executive, James Hickey added: "It has already been a great start to the year with the five Oscar nominations for Irish talent this week, which keep Ireland and its talent top of mind amongst international audiences, and we also remain focused on supporting and nurturing existing and emerging creative filmmaking talent.

"2017 saw the likes of Aoife McArdle, Frank Berry, John Butler and Nora Twomey break through on the international stage and in 2018, we look forward to supporting many diverse Irish voices including Dave Tynan, Emmet Kirwan, Alexandra McGuinness, Carmel Winters and Mary McGuckian."