Nominations for 2018 Academy Awards announced

Several Irish nominees have been announced for this year's Academy Awards.
Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for her role in 'Lady Bird'.
She has previously been nominated in the Leading and Supporting actress categories for 'Brooklyn' and 'Atonement', receptively.
Congrats to our Leading Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/06rWVlwSCG— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Daniel Day-Lewis was also nominated for his lead role in 'Phantom Thread'.
Congrats to our Leading Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ETXVVy7MRA— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle has also been nominated for her work on 'Victoria and Abdul'.
She has previously been nominated for her work on 'The Queen' and 'Florence Foster Jenkins'.
Congrats to our Costume Design nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/MOABv0mP4Y— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Martin McDonagh was also nominated for his screenplay on 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.
Congrats to our Original Screenplay nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xCKwLmNNiq— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
'The Breadwinner', produced by Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, was nominated in the Animation category.
Congrats to our Animated Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/MELHkJhXuG— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Martin McDonagh has also been nominted in the 'Best Picture' category for ''Three Billboards'.
Congrats to our Best Picture nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xtA8OaUemp— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
The nominees were announced by actors Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis, along with a number of special guests.
This year's Oscars will air on Sunday, March 4th.