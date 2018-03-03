Shops start reopening across the country after two days of widespread closures

Church-goers have been told there is 'no obligation' to attend Sunday mass if conditions remain dangerous

Pictured people on Henry Street in snow and ice in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Shops and other services are beginning to reopen today, after the severe weather conditions forced widespread closures in recent days.

A status red weather warning has been lifted, although a status orange snow-ice warning remains in effect for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

People are still being urged to be cautious on the roads, amid continuing 'treacherous conditions'.

Supermarkets are open across the country, although some remain closed until later this afternoon in areas that have been particularly badly affected by the recent snow.

A 'vast majority' of Centra and SuperValu stores are open.

Around 20 Dunnes Stores outlets in Wexford & Dublin remain closed, although the retailer's other stores around the country are open again today. 

Other retailers have also offered updates on social media:

A queue of people waiting to get supplies outside Tesco in Ballsbridge in Dublin on Friday. Photo: RollingNews.ie

In a statement this morning, An Post said post offices are expected to remain closed today in areas still facing weather alerts. 

The statement adds: "In other areas, wherever possible, post offices will open this morning subject to road conditions, customer and staff safety and logistics."

Meanwhile, Catholic church officials in the capital have said there is 'no obligation' for people to attend mass if the conditions remain dangerous.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Dublin said: "When people are unable to attend Mass it is recommended that they view or listen to the Mass on-line, on television or radio or that they spend a time in prayer as individuals or as a family.

"Where serious conditions of access or safety arise regarding a Church building, the Parish Priest or Rector may decide that a Church may remain closed even on Sunday."  


