Shops start reopening across the country after two days of widespread closures

Shops and other services are beginning to reopen today, after the severe weather conditions forced widespread closures in recent days.

A status red weather warning has been lifted, although a status orange snow-ice warning remains in effect for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

People are still being urged to be cautious on the roads, amid continuing 'treacherous conditions'.

Supermarkets are open across the country, although some remain closed until later this afternoon in areas that have been particularly badly affected by the recent snow.

A 'vast majority' of Centra and SuperValu stores are open.

Around 20 Dunnes Stores outlets in Wexford & Dublin remain closed, although the retailer's other stores around the country are open again today.

Other retailers have also offered updates on social media:

All Tesco stores are open today except for a small number of stores located in areas still affected by poor weather conditions. These stores will open later today, please see details below. Our teams are working hard to make these stores accessible as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/VFXJZqCO74 — Tesco Ireland (@TescoIrl) March 3, 2018

As posted last night, all stores in Leinster, Munster and Galway will operate under restricted trading hours from 10am to 6pm today. All other stores will operate as normal from 8am. Any variations will be updated here: https://t.co/eAhajv6ndT — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) March 3, 2018

(1/3) The majority of our stores across the country have now reopened. The remaining stores will reopen later today at:



Ashe Road Waterford @ 11:30am

Belgard Road @ 1pm

Clane @ TBC

Maynooth @ 12pm

Wexford Town, Clonard Retail Park @ TBC — Aldi Ireland (@Aldi_Ireland) March 3, 2018

A queue of people waiting to get supplies outside Tesco in Ballsbridge in Dublin on Friday. Photo: RollingNews.ie

In a statement this morning, An Post said post offices are expected to remain closed today in areas still facing weather alerts.

The statement adds: "In other areas, wherever possible, post offices will open this morning subject to road conditions, customer and staff safety and logistics."

Social welfare (DEASP) payments due for payment at post offices in recent days can be collected next week when road conditions are less dangerous for customers — An Post (@Postvox) March 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Catholic church officials in the capital have said there is 'no obligation' for people to attend mass if the conditions remain dangerous.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Dublin said: "When people are unable to attend Mass it is recommended that they view or listen to the Mass on-line, on television or radio or that they spend a time in prayer as individuals or as a family.

"Where serious conditions of access or safety arise regarding a Church building, the Parish Priest or Rector may decide that a Church may remain closed even on Sunday."