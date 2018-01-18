Shane Ross corrects record after initially voting against his own bill in Dáil

The Dáil has voted in favour of a bill that would see people lose their licences if caught drink driving.

Transport Minister Shane Ross initially voted against his own bill in the Dáil - although he later corrected the record to a 'yes' vote.

That red dot represents Shane Ross voting against his own road traffic bill pic.twitter.com/VsujuByVQg — Timmy Dooley TD (@timmydooley) January 18, 2018

So the Minister for Transport Shane Ross accidentally votes against his own Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2017 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NX6snRQxda — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) January 18, 2018

The Road Traffic Bill has faced opposition from rural TDs.

In December, Galway TD Sean Canney voiced his opposition to his Independent Alliance colleague’s plan, arguing: “I think this bill goes too far. I think we need to look at it; we need to balance it up and we also need to have more discussion about how this bill will affect rural Ireland.

“How we can see it being rural proofed and how we can make sure that we don’t isolate more rural people.”

Today the bill comfortably passed the Dáil with 85 votes to eight against, with Fianna Fáil abstaining.

The proposed legislation will now be examined by an Oireachtas committee.

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice