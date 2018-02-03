Several people injured after drive-by shootings in Italy

Updated: 13.35

A man has been arrested following a series of drive-by shootings in the central Italian city of Macerata.

The suspect is reportedly a 28-year-old Italian with no previous criminal record, and he was arrested about two hours after the shooting rampage began from inside a black Alfa Romeo.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, he made a fascist salute at the city's war memorial before being arrested by police.

Photos from the scene show a man being put into a police car, wearing an Italian flag draped over his shoulders.

Macerata's Mayor Romano Carancini said six people - five men and one woman, were injured. One of them is in a serious condition.

All of those injured were foreigners, police confirmed, and Mr Carancini said they were black immigrants.

Macerata, Italy | Image: Google Earth

Residents had been told to stay inside during the shooting and public transport was halted.

The gunman's motivation is not yet clear but the city of Macerata, with a population of 43,000 people, was the scene of the murder of a white Italian woman earlier in the week.

Eighteen-year-old Pamela Mastropietro's remains were found in two suitcases on Thursday.

The chief suspect in that case is a Nigerian.

Italy is in the final weeks of a heated campaign ahead of its election on March 4th.

One of those politicians, head of the anti-migrant Northern League, Matteo Salvini, has capitalised on Ms Mastropietro's murder in his campaign, and has vowed to deport 150,000 migrants in his first year of office if he is named premier.