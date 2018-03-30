Several Palestinians killed and hundreds injured in clashes with Israeli troops in Gaza

Several Palestinians have died and hundreds of others have been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Gaza.

It comes as thousands of Palestinian protesters begin a six-week demonstration dubbed the 'March of Return', in support of refugees expelled from their homes.

The Times of Israel reported eight Palestinians were killed and more than 1,000 injured during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border today.

Tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire are said to have been used by Israeli security forces.

The Israeli Defence Forces alleged there were 'violent riots' along the security fence at the Gaza Strip, claiming protesters were rolling burning tires and throwing stones at the fence and troops.

In response to violent riots along the security fence in the Gaza Strip, GOC of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir said: "We're identifying attempts to carry out terror attacks under the disguise of riots. We urge Gazans to stay away & warn the Hamas terror organization." — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) March 30, 2018

Around 20,000 people are believed to have attended today's demonstrations.

Organisers of the 'March of Return' - including Hamas - have called for peaceful protests, with thousands of Palestinians expected to take part in the demonstrations.

The march began today on March 30th to mark Land Day - a day of commemoration to mark the deaths in Israel of six unarmed Arab protesters in 1976.

Demonstrations are set to end on May 15th, when Palestinians commemorate the anniversary of the creation of Israel (known by Palestinians as the 'Nakba' or 'catastrophe').

In a statement this week, Israel's foreign ministry claimed: "While the campaign is being presented to the world at large as a peaceful enterprise, there is no doubt that this latest Hamas ploy is aimed at igniting a violent confrontation with Israel."