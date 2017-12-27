Search called off after missing hillwalker found in Co Kerry

Updated: 11.30

A search has been called off in Co Kerry after a missing hillwaker was found.

He spent the night on the eastern McGillyCuddy Reeks after getting into difficulty at around 8.00pm on Tuesday.

He was found shortly before 11.00am on Wednesday morning.

He has since been been taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

The Coastguard helicopter had reported an earlier sighting of a man descending the mountain, and were able to winch him up into the aircraft.

He had contacted gardaí on Tuesday night when he got into difficulty after his tent collapsed.

Alan Wallace is PRO with Kerry Mountain Rescue team.

Speaking earlier, he said they had a vague description of the man's location.

"We attempted to find him last night and couldn't.

"We had coordinates which Valentia had given us from a triangulation of the 999 call - we searched that area, couldn't find him, but that was very late last night.

"That concluded at about 1am (in) difficult conditions.

"So we re-grouped this morning, we are re-searching that areas with two teams, and we have a further three teams out in the Hags Glen side of the Macgillycuddy Reeks as well - and we also have the Coast Guard helicopter with us".

"The communication with the guy was very limited yesterday - both in terms of just the quality of the coverage, and also his English didn't appear to be particularly good.

"We're not 100% - so we've got some vague descriptions of where he might be, but we're searching those areas.

"I would just add that the helicopter has spotted someone coming down the mountainside, and we're keeping an eye on him".

It followed a double-rescue on Ireland's largest mountain, Carrauntoohil, on Tuesday - where three people had to be dug out of deep snow and walked off the mountain in darkness.