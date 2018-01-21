Search for missing Irish man continues in Vienna

A search is continuing today for a missing Irish man in Vienna.

Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath was last seen in the Austrian capital in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 21-year-old had been out with friends in the Austrian capital, and they had left a nightclub in the centre of the city at around 2am. Ross went missing shortly after.

Members of the family are in Vienna to assist with the search efforts, and they are also continuing to appeal across social media for any information.

Katharina Weinmann, a journalist with Austrian TV station ORF, described the ongoing efforts to find Ross.

She explained: "[A team] searched for him today for three-and-a-half hours with a police boat, but they did not find anything.

"The family arrived in Vienna yesterday. They went to the nightclub with missing person fliers, and they are asking people if they have seen anything or know anything. So far, there [has been] no clue at all."

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to Mr Hanlon's family.