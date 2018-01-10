Sean Spicer to appear on this week's Late Late Show

The former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is set to appear on this Friday's Late Late Show.

Mr Spicer's press conferences garnered worldwide attention following a fiery first outing last January, in which he criticised US media's reporting of the inauguration crowd size - despite photographic and other evidence supporting the reports.

His daily conferences were viewed by tens of thousands online, and he was infamously caricatured on Saturday Night Live by actress Melissa McCarthy.

Mr Spicer resigned from the administration in July following the appointment of Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as the administration's new communications director, although Mr Scaramucci ultimately lasted a mere 10 days in the job.

RTÉ says the former press secretary will discuss the recent revelations that have emerged following the publication of Michael Wolff's tell-all book Fire and Fury, with Mr Spicer set to explain "why he believes they may not be entirely accurate".

Speaking ahead of the live interview on Friday, Late Late host Ryan Tubridy said: “Donald Trump’s presidency is one of the most fascinating and extraordinary things to happen in our lifetime. Sean Spicer was right there watching it all in a front row seat.

"I am really looking forward to getting his first-hand account of what it was like to be there in that White House with the world’s media watching and his insights into what’s really going on in Trumpland.”

Mr Spicer - who has previously claimed he is "one of the most popular guys in Ireland" - is also expected to discuss his Irish roots, as well as why he decided to resign.