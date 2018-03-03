Schools and colleges to reopen on Monday 'where possible'

The Department of Education says schools, colleges of further education and third level institutions will reopen on Monday where possible.

The status red weather warning that forced all schools to close earlier this week has been lifted - but today Met Éireann has warned that conditions are still 'treacherous' in many areas today.

Each school will decide whether to open their doors to students or to remain closed, depending on the conditions in their area.

In a statement, the department explained: "As always, schools must ensure the safety of those in their care and give due consideration to this when making a decision to reopen.

"The position regarding school transport services will be regularly monitored over the weekend. It is expected that Bus Éireann will be in a position to advise schools tomorrow evening on school transport routes that will not operate on Monday and schools will contact the families involved."

It adds that some school transport situations will not be clear until Monday morning due to the changing weather conditions.

Sean Hogan, chair of National Emergency Coordiantion Group, stressed that there will be parts of the country "where there's going to be extreme difficulty", but said officials will inform parents tomorrow what the situation is looking like for Monday.