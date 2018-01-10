Ryanair's new 'one cabin bag' policy comes into force next week

Ryanair is reminding customers that its new cabin bag policy will come into effect on Monday January 15th.

This will mean that only Priority Boarding customers will be allowed to bring two carry-on bags on the aircraft.

All other non-priority customers will only be allowed to bring one smaller carry-on bag on board, while their second wheelie bag will be placed in the hold at the boarding gate.

Ryanair says this will be done free of charge by the its staff.

It also says all customers travelling on and from January 15th onwards have been e-mailed and informed of the changes.

New boarding passes have also been re-designed to clearly show which baggage option a customer has.

Above: A new Ryanair Non-Priority boarding card | Image: Source: Ryanair

Above: A new Ryanair Priority boarding card | Image: Source: Ryanair

The carrier says new signs and baggage sizers have been put up at boarding gates of all of Ryanair's airports.

Ryanair has previously introduced reduced checked bag fees and increased check-in bag sizes.

It says this is to encourage more customers to check in bags and reduce the number of customers with two bags at boarding gates.

Since September, the check-in bag allowance has increased from 15kg to 20kg for all bags, and the standard check-in bag fee has been cut from €35 to €25 for a 20kg bag.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said: "his new policy is fair, will speed up boarding and will elimate any risk of Ryanair flights being delayed because of too many bags being brought on board.

"We wish to reassure all customers that they can still enjoy our two free bag allowance, but that from Monday (15th January 2018), only Priority Boarding customers will be allowed to bring two carry-on bags on the aircraft.

"All other customers can bring one smaller carry-on bag on board, while their second (bigger) wheelie bag will be placed in the hold free of charge at the boarding gate.

"We have already cut our checked-in bag fee and increased the checked-bag size allowance which has also been welcomed by customers, particularly those who wish to travel through the airport without any baggage.

"We'll continue to listen to our customers and improve the travel experience of the 129m people who will choose to fly Ryanair this year."