Russia calls emergency UN Security Council meeting over Salisbury attack

Boris Johnson has accused Moscow of attempting to "obscure the truth and confuse the public"

News
Russia calls emergency UN Security Council meeting over Salisbury attack

A police tent in Salisbury covering a bench by The Maltings shopping centre. Picture by: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Russia has called for the UN Security Council to meet later today to discuss Britain's accusations that it was behind the Salisbury spy poisoning.

It comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row and international blame game over the incident one month ago.

Russian officials have vehemently denied any responsibility for the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Yesterday, Moscow's bid for a joint UK-Russia investigation into the Salisbury attack was voted down at an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Speaking after the vote, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson claimed: "The purpose of Russia’s ludicrous proposal at The Hague was clear – to undermine the independent, impartial work of the international chemical weapons watchdog.

"Russia has had one goal in mind since the attempted murders on UK soil through the use of a military-grade chemical weapon – to obscure the truth and confuse the public."

He added: "It seems Russia will never accept the legitimacy of any investigation into chemical weapons use unless it comes up with an answer Russia likes."

Novichok

Scientists in the UK have confirmed the novichok nerve agent - developed in the Soviet Union during the 1970s - was used in the attack, but could not confirm the chemical used in the attack was manufactured in Russia.

The UK's Foreign Office yesterday admitted deleting a Twitter post claiming that experts had “made clear” that the nerve agent used in the Salisbury attack was made in Russia. 

Mr Johnson is also facing scrutiny for some of his comments suggesting there was "no doubt" the source of the nerve agent was Russia - with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warning that Mr Johnson has "serious questions to answer".

The UN's Security Council is due to convene later today to discuss the Salisbury poisoning following a Russian request:

The OPCW, meanwhile, says results from tests of samples collected in Salisbury are expected early next week.


4 Related articles
UK Foreign Office under fire over deleted Salisbury nerve agent tweet

UK Foreign Office under fire over deleted Salisbury nerve agent tweet

Russia loses vote calling for joint probe into Salisbury attack

Russia loses vote calling for joint probe into Salisbury attack

UK chemical research experts unable to say where Salisbury nerve agent originated

UK chemical research experts unable to say where Salisbury nerve agent originated

Russian ambassador says diplomat expulsions are 'not the end of the world'

Russian ambassador says diplomat expulsions are 'not the end of the world'