Russia calls emergency UN Security Council meeting over Salisbury attack

Russia has called for the UN Security Council to meet later today to discuss Britain's accusations that it was behind the Salisbury spy poisoning.

It comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row and international blame game over the incident one month ago.

Russian officials have vehemently denied any responsibility for the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

🇬🇧UK is trying to convince the whole world of Russia’s culpability in the so-called Skripal case. There is no evidence. Yet Russia is being accused of disinformation & refusing to cooperate. The media has offered at least 6 versions of the incident. @ukinrussia @RussianEmbassy pic.twitter.com/jBVpYBUOVW — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 4, 2018

Yesterday, Moscow's bid for a joint UK-Russia investigation into the Salisbury attack was voted down at an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Speaking after the vote, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson claimed: "The purpose of Russia’s ludicrous proposal at The Hague was clear – to undermine the independent, impartial work of the international chemical weapons watchdog.

"Russia has had one goal in mind since the attempted murders on UK soil through the use of a military-grade chemical weapon – to obscure the truth and confuse the public."

He added: "It seems Russia will never accept the legitimacy of any investigation into chemical weapons use unless it comes up with an answer Russia likes."

1) Porton Down identified nerve agent as military grade Novichok; 2) Russia has investigated delivering nerve agents,likely for assassination,& as part of this programme has produced and stockpiled small quantities of Novichoks; 3) Russia has motive for targeting Sergei Skripal. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 4, 2018

Novichok

Scientists in the UK have confirmed the novichok nerve agent - developed in the Soviet Union during the 1970s - was used in the attack, but could not confirm the chemical used in the attack was manufactured in Russia.

The UK's Foreign Office yesterday admitted deleting a Twitter post claiming that experts had “made clear” that the nerve agent used in the Salisbury attack was made in Russia.

Mr Johnson is also facing scrutiny for some of his comments suggesting there was "no doubt" the source of the nerve agent was Russia - with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warning that Mr Johnson has "serious questions to answer".

The UN's Security Council is due to convene later today to discuss the Salisbury poisoning following a Russian request:

Russia to convene UN Security Council emergency meeting on 5 April on the Salisbury poisoning pic.twitter.com/xCj4fjw4mi — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 4, 2018

The OPCW, meanwhile, says results from tests of samples collected in Salisbury are expected early next week.