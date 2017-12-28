Putin labels St Petersburg explosion "a terrorist act"

The President of Russia has said a bombing at a supermarket in St Petersburg was a terror attack.

At least 13 people were hurt when a device packed with shrapnel exploded at a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain yesterday.

Speaking at an awards ceremony today, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned security forces that if their lives are under threat from terrorist suspects, they should shoot to kill if necessary.

He said he had instructed the director of Russia’s FSB security services to “act within the framework of the law when detaining these bandits of course” but added that where there was a threat to the life and wellbeing of State employees to “act decisively, not take any prisoners, and liquidate the bandits on the spot.”

An investigation has been opened into yesterday evening’s blast which was reportedly caused by a homemade bomb packed with pieces of metal.