Pro-life rally will be 'biggest event of the campaign', organisers say

The organisers of a pro-life rally in Dublin city on Saturday say it will be "the biggest event of the campaign".

Save the 8th claims tens of thousands of people will descend on the capital.

The campaign says it is is expecting the event to be larger than last year's rally to hear speakers in Merrion Square.

The rally comes just days after the Cabinet approved a bill to hold a referendum on the 8th amendment.

The rally will hear from a range of speakers, including doctors.

Speaking ahead of the rally, campaign spokeswoman Niamh Ui Bhriain said: "This will be the biggest event of the campaign, on either side.

"And it will be a direct response from the public to the extreme abortion law to be introduced by Minister (Simon) Harris on Thursday.

"It is becoming clear to the public that a Yes vote is a vote for a copy and paste job of the UK abortion regime - right down to the laughable 'two doctors' provision.

"This is not an abortion law that the Irish public want", she said.