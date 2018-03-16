Harris claims Taoiseach planning controversy “blown completely out of proportion”

The Minister for Health has claimed the controversy over the Taoiseach’s decision to contact planners in Clare County Council on behalf Donald Trump has been “blown completely out of proportion.”

Speaking at a lunch event in Washington DC yesterday, Leo Varadkar told a story about how, during his time as tourism minister, he made inquiries into a planning case for Mr Trump.

He said he first thought it was a “piss-take” when he got a phone call from the US businessman asking about proposals to build a wind farm near his Doonbeg golf course.

“I endeavoured to do what I could about it,” he said.

“I rang the county council and inquired about the planning permission - and subsequently the planning permission was declined - thus the landscape being preserved.”

The Taoiseach has been heavily criticised by politicians across the political divide following the comments – and is facing calls to clarify exactly who he discussed the issue with and what was said in the phone call.

Health Minister Simon Harris however, believes the entire saga is a storm in a teacup:

“I think opposition politicians need to also be truthful and not hypocritical,” he said.

“Many, many politicians make inquiries about the status of a planning application for a new business, a new school or a house that a constituent would like to build in their area and I think that is what the Taoiseach did.

“He made an inquiry as to the status, no more, no less and I think it has been blown completely out of proportion.”

Lapse of judgement

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says Leo Varadkar is guilty of a serious lapse of judgement.

He argued: "The Taoiseach should recognise that, apologise for his original interference, and say that on reflection it was entirely inappropriate for a Cabinet minister to interfere in a planning matter, as he apparently did."

Fianna Fáil's Michéal Martin also called for greater clarity:

Taoiseach needs to be more transparent in relation to his intervention with Clare County Council on behalf of President Trump regarding a planning application for a wind farm . Who did he ring? What was the nature of the intervention? — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 15, 2018

Mr Varadkar had previously made a reference to the incident in a Time magazine interview last summer.

Clare County Council, meanwhile, says the wind farm planning application file includes "no representation by Leo Varadkar, the then minster for tourism and sport or any elected member."

Statement from @ClareCoCo in response to queries received this evening pic.twitter.com/hK4vmcIv8S — Clare County Council (@ClareCoCo) March 15, 2018

Support

Minister Harris accused opposition parties of exaggerating the significance of the Taoiseach’s actions – and called for them to support Mr Varadkar on his foreign tour:

“When the Taoiseach is on his St Patrick’s Day trip on behalf of the country – his first St Patrick’s Day trip to the US, a country we have very important relationships with – I do think it is important that people don’t jump to play party politics,” he said.

“We used to have a tradition in this country that [...] when the leader of the Government went abroad that politicians didn’t play party politics.

“I think it is unfortunate that that has happened.”

Shocking

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan labelled a “shocking admission from the Taoiseach.”

He said it “harks back to the very dark days in the Irish planning system, where political interference ensured that the rich and powerful got what they wanted.”

“There is no doubt that he exercised undue influence and undermined due process with his intervention,” he said. “It was and is completely inappropriate.”

“It is a shocking error of judgement.

“Clare County Council now need to outline who the Minister contacted and whether there is a record of what was said.”

Banana republic

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the comments "give the impression that Ireland operates a bit like a banana republic" while his party colleague Paul Murphy says Mr Varadkar has 'very serious questions' to answer.

"Who did he phone in Clare County Council?" Deputy Murphy asked. "What did he say?"

"Why does Clare County Council say they have no record of this phone call? Varadkar and Clare County Council must provide clear answers."

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach yesterday said: “It is normal for Ministers to seek information on planning applications when issues are raised by citizens, businesses or investors.”

He said the matter “has been mentioned publicly on many occasions by the Taoiseach” adding that it “was not a court case or judicial matter.”