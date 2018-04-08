Police in Germany work to establish motive after van driven into crowd

Police in Germany are looking for clues as they work to figure out why a man crashed a van into a crowd in the city of Munster yesterday.

It happened as people were eating outside a restaurant in the city's historic centre just before 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said a 51-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were killed, while 20 others were injured.

Police said the suspect shot and killed himself.

The perpetrator is believed to be a 48-year-old German citizen from the area.

Prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt said: "So far, there are no indications of a possible motive. Investigations are being conducted at full speed and covering all possible directions."

According to BBC, officials 'all but ruled out' any Islamist connections.

It was reported by local media that the perpetrator suffered from psychological problems.

Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer visited the scene today, praising police and emergency crews for their response to yesterday's 'cowardly and brutal crime'.

He added his thoughts were with the victims and their families and friends.

Trauer in #Münster: Oberbürgermeister Lewe, Bundesinnenminister Seehofer, NRW-Ministerpräsident Laschet und NRW-Innenminister Reul legen Blumen am Ort der Tat ab. pic.twitter.com/rRoz9NptjR — WDR aktuell (@WDR) April 8, 2018

Muenster is located in north-west Germany, and is home to around 300,000 people.