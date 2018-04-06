Plans to treble Irish gin sales by 2022 with new strategy

Irish gin producers are hoping to treble sales by 2022, with a new five year strategy.

The Irish Spirits Association (ISA) says new products are set to hit the market and will see a surge in popularity of Irish gin.

The Strategy for Irish Gin 2018-2022 identifies the main target markets for Irish gin.

While Ireland will remain the most important market, producers have identified the UK, Spain, Germany, the USA and Canada as the priority export markets.

The strategy also sets out four key goals and a number of actions to deliver on the vision and growth targets for Irish gin.

Key gin markets identified | Image: Irish Spirits Association

It wants to develop an Irish Gin Standard for quality and authenticity, promote Irish gin worldwide, help sustain the home market and support Irish gin producers.

This would involves working with State agencies to support growth - as well as development into new areas such as the creation of visitor centres.

Gin popularity

The ISA says while overall alcohol consumption continues to fall in Ireland, gin has become increasingly popular.

According to Nielsen, 2017 saw a 44.3% increase in total gin sales in Ireland (of both Irish and international gin).

There was also a 40.5% increase in on-trade gin sales and a 47.2% increase in off-trade gin sales.

While exports more than trebled and 130,000 cases of Irish gin were sold around the world last year.

In response to this growth, the ISA created an Irish Gin Working Group to create this strategy for further growth.

Irish gin producers aim to sell five million bottles worldwide by 2022 @ABFI_Ireland #irishgin #drinkresponsibly pic.twitter.com/oe7A6phg48 — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) April 6, 2018

Pat Rigney, chair of the Irish gin working group, said: "Irish gin is already regarded as a world-leader in terms of quality and authenticity.

"As sales begin to increase at home and abroad, we want to ensure that we can take advantage of this positive growth trajectory by developing world-leading, consumer focused standards, building on Ireland's reputation for great food and drink.

"Export-growth is vital, and we have identified five priority international markets that we wish to target for growth with the support of Government and statutory partners.

"Export-growth will support job creation through Ireland and help deliver on the Government's FoodWise 2025 targets."